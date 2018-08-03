TheStreet Upgrades Ball (BLL) to B

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

BLL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball traded up $0.89, hitting $41.42, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,143 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $76,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 408,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,615,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $81,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ball by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,589 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 56.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,944,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Ball by 129.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,219,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,261 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Ball by 70.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,639 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $36,335,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.