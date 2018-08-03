Thermon Group (THR) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 9540 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

THR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Johnson Rice raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,954,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 208,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 119,194 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $814.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.53.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

