The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $288.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “$291.92” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “$293.94” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.80.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Ultimate Software Group has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.37, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

