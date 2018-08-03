The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) PT Raised to $320.00

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) had its target price upped by Piper Jaffray Companies to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a $291.92 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a $293.94 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.80.

The Ultimate Software Group traded down $7.70, reaching $277.72, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,915. The Ultimate Software Group has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $297.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.84 million. sell-side analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,020,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the period.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

