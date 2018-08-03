The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “$293.94” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “$291.92” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $335.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,410 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 268,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 225,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 167,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $4.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $297.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

