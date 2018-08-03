The GEO Group (GEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $583.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. The GEO Group updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.47-2.51 EPS.

Shares of The GEO Group traded down $0.02, hitting $25.16, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 548,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The GEO Group has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 73.73%.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $41,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shayn P. March sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $75,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEO. ValuEngine raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The GEO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

