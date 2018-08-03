The Ensign Group (ENSG) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The Ensign Group traded down $1.98, reaching $35.05, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 471,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,122. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,250,000 after buying an additional 350,249 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,045,000 after buying an additional 268,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,632,000 after buying an additional 141,214 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 70,382 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

