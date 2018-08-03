Textron Inc. (TXT) Holdings Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,564,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 283,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,825,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

In other news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $5,551,398.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $447,069.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,209 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,968 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

