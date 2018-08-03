Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.02.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse traded down $0.23, reaching $62.90, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 14,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,860. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 63,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $1,711,000. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,110,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.