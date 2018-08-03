Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.02.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,860. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 63,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 444,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.