Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 13,432 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 588,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 457.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.73. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

