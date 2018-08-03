Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $50,061,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,636,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 8,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $645,464.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax opened at $73.30 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.