Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $140,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 761.3% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $108.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,973 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.34, for a total transaction of $6,544,841.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,451,981.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,418 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $271,033.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

