Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.70% and a negative net margin of 1,061.06%.

NASDAQ:TTPH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 522,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,140. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $146.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is eravacycline, a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

