Tetra Tech (TTEK) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $66.70 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 45012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.20.

The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

