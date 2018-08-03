Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 million. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.74%. sell-side analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $187,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $134,763.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.

