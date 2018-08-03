Territorial Bancorp Inc (TBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Territorial Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.
Shares of TBNK stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.25.
In other news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $187,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $134,763.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,240.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $455,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TBNK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.
Territorial Bancorp Company Profile
Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and NOW accounts.
