Terex Co. (TEX) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th.

Terex has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Terex has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NYSE:TEX opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Terex will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $669,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $505,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,076 shares of company stock valued at $45,132 and have sold 38,716 shares valued at $1,593,207. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, April 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Terex to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

