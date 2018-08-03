Tenaris (TS) Announces Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Tenaris traded up $0.09, reaching $34.25, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,202,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,833. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.61. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Guggenheim set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

