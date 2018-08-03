TELIA Co A B/ADR (TLSNY) versus Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (LSXMB) Head-To-Head Contrast

TELIA Co A B/ADR (OTCMKTS: TLSNY) and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B (NASDAQ:LSXMB) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELIA Co A B/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELIA Co A B/ADR 2.75% 8.22% 3.31% Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TELIA Co A B/ADR has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TELIA Co A B/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B does not pay a dividend. TELIA Co A B/ADR pays out 88.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TELIA Co A B/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELIA Co A B/ADR $9.36 billion 2.21 $1.13 billion $0.44 21.68 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B $5.43 billion 2.97 N/A N/A N/A

TELIA Co A B/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TELIA Co A B/ADR and Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELIA Co A B/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TELIA Co A B/ADR beats Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELIA Co A B/ADR

Telia Company AB (publ) provides network access, telecommunications, and other services primarily in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Mexico. It offers mobile, broadband, TV, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. The company also develops and maintains fiber and cable networks; and provides international carrier, cloud, identity and access rights management, ICT, smart public transport, and customer financing services, as well as IT equipment and services. In addition, it engages in the wholesale of IP transit, Ethernet, IPX, and cloud connect products for Internet service providers, and content and cloud providers. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, Call me, DLG Tele, Diil, Activ, Telia Cloudy, LMT, Okarte, Amigo, Ezys, Chess, OneCall, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, and Halebop brands, as well as Cygate, DataInfo, Telia Finance, and Skanova brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 2.2 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.5 million broadband subscriptions, and 1.7 million TV subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series B

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc., transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, it offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. Further, the company engages in the direct sale of satellite radios and accessories. It distributes its satellite radios through automakers, as well as through its retailers and Website; and satellite radio services to satellite radios. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 32.7 million subscribers. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

