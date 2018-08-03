Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.04 ($4.76).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O2D. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a €4.80 ($5.65) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) price objective on Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

O2D stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching €3.77 ($4.43). The stock had a trading volume of 712,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of €3.67 ($4.32) and a one year high of €4.87 ($5.73).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

