Teleflex (TFX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $255.00 price target on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $309.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.50.

TFX opened at $249.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $197.72 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $609.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,000 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,347 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.57, for a total transaction of $383,315.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,804.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,602 shares of company stock valued at $18,008,816. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 200.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $124,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 80.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at $230,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

