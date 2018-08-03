TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Argus cut their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 67,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,284. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 23.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $148,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

