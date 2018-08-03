Tdam USA Inc. Has $900,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.0% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts opened at $97.83 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total transaction of $50,145.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $554,438.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

