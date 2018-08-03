Tdam USA Inc. Has $560,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24,200.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 944,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 940,902 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,742,000 after purchasing an additional 501,354 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,184,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 560,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,754 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,520,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $233.99 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.64 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.18.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

