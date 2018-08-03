Tdam USA Inc. Has $5.63 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 233,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 451,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 37,239 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 720,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

