Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after buying an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,093,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,715,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,362,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $295,034,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,942,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,330,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,511,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW opened at $97.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $92.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

