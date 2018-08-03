TD Securities Boosts Capital Power (CPX) Price Target to C$29.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.43.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$26.89 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$22.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). Capital Power had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of C$307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,900.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 4,500 megawatts of power generation capacity.

