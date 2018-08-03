TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $57,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,372.7% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $93,899,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,933.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,792 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 89.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,926,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,176.7% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 947,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 873,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

C stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.02%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

