TD Asset Management Inc. Has $48.30 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (GPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $48,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James R. Neill sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.94, for a total value of $50,145.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,438.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts opened at $97.83 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

