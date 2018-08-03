TD Asset Management Inc. Has $134.97 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,862 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $134,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 120,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 24,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 182,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $29,200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after buying an additional 52,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $118.60 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

