TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,001 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of American Tower worth $53,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,673,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,928,000 after purchasing an additional 237,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,595,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,610,000 after purchasing an additional 402,859 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,269,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,160,000 after purchasing an additional 164,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower opened at $148.21 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

