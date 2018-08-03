TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (TSI) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

Media coverage about TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock (NYSE:TSI) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.5094082132605 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TSI stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. 22,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,112. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This is a boost from TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. common stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

There is no company description available for TCW Strategic Income.

