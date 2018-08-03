TCW Group Inc. Has $72.78 Million Position in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $72,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 467.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,285,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,915 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 105.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,261,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,510,000 after buying an additional 2,189,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 196.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,031,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after buying an additional 683,871 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.5% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,910,000 after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,174,000 after buying an additional 463,654 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary acquired 2,000 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC PLC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.