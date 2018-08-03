TCW Group Inc. Acquires 124,627 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,627 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $112,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 122,508 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.61. 692,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,504,248. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.