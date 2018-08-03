TC Pipelines (TCP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

TC Pipelines traded down $0.01, hitting $30.06, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,941. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.22. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $27.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TC Pipelines from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

