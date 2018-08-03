Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.55. 82,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,177. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.28. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 54,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 11,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

