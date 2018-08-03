Tata Motors (TTM) Shares Down 0.8%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 113,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,574,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.46%. research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 103.8% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 217,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.