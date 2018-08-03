Tapestry Inc (TPR) Position Reduced by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 27,097 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $2,533,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $803,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 78.7% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $9,700,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth $142,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

TPR stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.40. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.