Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tableau Software Inc Class A from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Tableau Software Inc Class A from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.08.

Get Tableau Software Inc Class A alerts:

Tableau Software Inc Class A stock traded down $9.95 on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 100,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. Tableau Software Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $525,139.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,737,446.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elliott H. Jurgensen, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $275,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,991.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 988,061 shares of company stock valued at $91,526,607. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,223,472 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $260,521,000 after purchasing an additional 143,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $155,266,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $167,811,000 after buying an additional 179,906 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,095 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,377,000 after buying an additional 57,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 512,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after buying an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.