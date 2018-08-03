T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 47.3388931567391 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Societe Generale set a $71.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura set a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.46.

TMUS opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 5,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.38, for a total transaction of $347,432.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 460,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,356,366. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,094 shares of company stock worth $1,069,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

