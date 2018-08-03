T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stake Increased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 100,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 3,056 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $173,091.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us opened at $62.18 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

