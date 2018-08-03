Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Trading Down 35%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares fell 35% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 4,702,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 754,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Synthetic Biologics stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 1.54% of Synthetic Biologics worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

