Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Trading Down 35%

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) shares fell 35% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 4,702,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 754,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
A number of research firms recently commented on SYN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synthetic Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Griffin Securities downgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.25.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.
