Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.13. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 11847 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Synthetic Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.25.

Get Synthetic Biologics alerts:

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synthetic Biologics stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.54% of Synthetic Biologics worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthetic Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthetic Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.