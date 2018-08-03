Synovus Financial Corp Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 242,785 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3,229.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 152,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 148,003 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,036 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.95.

Edwards Lifesciences opened at $145.04 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $100.20 and a twelve month high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $956,718.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.37, for a total transaction of $4,472,936.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,336,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,755,017. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

