Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 384 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 429,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44,786 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen opened at $347.93 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $249.17 and a 12-month high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $350.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $318.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $433.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.