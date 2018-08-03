Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,304. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,334. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Synopsys by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

