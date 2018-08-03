Syneos Health (SYNH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 315.5% on a year-over-year basis. Syneos Health updated its FY18 guidance to $2.84-3.10 EPS.

Syneos Health traded down $1.20, reaching $52.35, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 11,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,352. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Friday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.