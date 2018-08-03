Synchrony Financial (SYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Edward Jones cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,094 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $74,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,351.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 122,508 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $29.69 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

