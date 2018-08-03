Symantec (SYMC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1130-1160 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Symantec also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.47-$1.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYMC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Symantec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.99.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 48,598,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,351,067. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Symantec’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

