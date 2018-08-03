Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) vs. Simulations Plus (SLP) Financial Review

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sykes Enterprises and Simulations Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sykes Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33 Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.51%. Given Sykes Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sykes Enterprises is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Sykes Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Simulations Plus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sykes Enterprises $1.59 billion 0.79 $32.21 million $2.00 14.71 Simulations Plus $24.14 million 13.16 $5.78 million $0.34 53.82

Sykes Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus. Sykes Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sykes Enterprises has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sykes Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 70.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sykes Enterprises and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sykes Enterprises 1.51% 10.07% 6.32% Simulations Plus 29.88% 25.65% 17.87%

Summary

Sykes Enterprises beats Simulations Plus on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance. The company's technical support services comprise support around complex networks, hardware and software, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage. It also provides customer acquisition services, which focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clients' products and services. It also provides technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology, transportation and leisure, healthcare, retail, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; and DILIsym, a software that is used to investigate the likelihood that a known drug molecule would cause injury to the liver. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

